KISS Announce 2022 European Tour Dates
May 19, 2021, 36 minutes ago
2019 saw sold out KISS shows across the globe with arguably the greatest KISS show ever. The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close with a date and NY location yet to be named.
Unfortunately, due to world events KISS could not complete the original European dates scheduled through 2020 and 2021. But the band are delighted to announce rescheduled and new European dates for 2022. Further dates will also be added to the cities announced today KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales. VIP experiences may include a personal photo opportunity with the band, access to an exclusive pre-show lounge and a behind the scenes tour.
For further details and tickets, visit kissonline.com/tour.
2022 European dates:
June
1 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
3 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
6 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium
7 - Accor Arena - Paris, France
10 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, Uk
13 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
16 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark
18 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
20 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
22 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden
24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
26 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
28 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
30 - Festival Du Printemps De Perouges - Saint-vulbas, France
July
2 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain
3 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain
5 - Les Arènes De Nîmes - Nimes, France
7 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
9 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia
11 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy
13 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
14 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary
16 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
21 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Holland