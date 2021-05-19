KISS Announce 2022 European Tour Dates

2019 saw sold out KISS shows across the globe with arguably the greatest KISS show ever. The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close with a date and NY location yet to be named.

Unfortunately, due to world events KISS could not complete the original European dates scheduled through 2020 and 2021. But the band are delighted to announce rescheduled and new European dates for 2022. Further dates will also be added to the cities announced today KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales. VIP experiences may include a personal photo opportunity with the band, access to an exclusive pre-show lounge and a behind the scenes tour.

For further details and tickets, visit kissonline.com/tour.

2022 European dates:

June

1 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

3 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

6 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium

7 - Accor Arena - Paris, France

10 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, Uk

13 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

16 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark

18 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

22 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden

24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

26 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

28 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

30 - Festival Du Printemps De Perouges - Saint-vulbas, France

July

2 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain

3 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain

5 - Les Arènes De Nîmes - Nimes, France

7 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

9 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

11 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy

13 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

14 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

21 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Holland