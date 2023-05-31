KISS Announce Exclusive One Night Only Middle East Concert; Video Trailer

KISS have announced a concert at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, October 13.

Says the band: "We are stoked to announce a one night only exclusive Middle East date at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, October 13th!"

Registration for the KISS Fan pre-sale is now open and will close Sunday, June 4 at 8 PM, GST. KISS Fan pre-sale will open Monday, June 5 at 10 AM, GST ahead of general on-sale on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 AM, GST. Fans can register now to secure tickets by visiting coca-cola-arena.com.

Watch a video trailer for the new date below, and find KISS' complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.