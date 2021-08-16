KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency At Zappos Theater Planet Hollywood

KISS will rock the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in an exclusive Las Vegas engagement opening December 29!

Event dates:

December 29, 31 (2021)

January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 (2022)

February 2, 4, 5 (2022)

KISS Army Fan Club ticket & VIP packages pre-sale begins August 17 at 10 AM (local time) at kissonline.com/tour.

If you're not a member of the KISS Army Fan Club, join now to get early access to tickets & packages during the KISS Army exclusive presale. Click here to join now.

The general public on-sale begins August 20 at 10 AM, local at ticketmaster.com/kissvegas.