KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency At Zappos Theater Planet Hollywood

August 16, 2021, 15 minutes ago

news hard rock kiss

KISS will rock the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in an exclusive Las Vegas engagement opening December 29!

Event dates:

December 29, 31 (2021)
January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 (2022)
February 2, 4, 5 (2022)

KISS Army Fan Club ticket & VIP packages pre-sale begins August 17 at 10 AM (local time) at kissonline.com/tour.

If you're not a member of the KISS Army Fan Club, join now to get early access to  tickets & packages during the KISS Army exclusive presale. Click here to join now.

The general public on-sale begins August 20 at 10 AM, local at ticketmaster.com/kissvegas.

 




