KISS Announce Last Ever Australia Show For Sydney In October 2023

KISS have announced their last show ever for Sydney, Australia, which will take place at the Accor Stadium on Saturday, October 7th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 31st at 12pm local time. Pre-sale kicked off today May 29th at 2:00pm local time via ticketek.com.au.

According to Rolling Stone, the farewell show is the restful of a national petition which saw passionate KISS fans beg for the band to return to Australia one more time before they bring their lengthy touring career to an end at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in December.

Frontman Paul Stanley issued the following statement:

"You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you! We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us."

KISS were supposed to kick off the final UK / European leg of their End Of The Road Tour on June 3, 2023 at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England. That date has since disappeared from the official KISS website, and the tour now begins on June 5, 2023 at Arena in Birmingham, England.

According to Katie Timms of Plymouth Live, KISS and the show's promoter, Robomagic, announced it was cancelling the opening night of the End Of The Road Tour, set to begin in Plymouth. They said the show would no longer be able to proceed in the city, due to 'logistical reasons'.

It also stated there were travel and equipment complications. Everyone who has purchased a ticket will be able to get a refund, or can exchange their ticket for one of the upcoming shows in Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester or Glasgow.

A spokesperson for Home Park Stadium said it was disappointed but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour. In a statement, Home Park said: "We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent where they purchased their tickets from."



