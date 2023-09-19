KISS Announce Lick It Up Collection To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

KISS is celebrating 40 years of Lick It Up with an exclusive new anniversary collection featuring a 3LP picture disc, 1LP Japan Edition, and assorted clothing items. Preorder at KISS Online.

Celebrate 40 Years of Lick It Up with an Exclusive New Lick It Up Anniversary Collection!



Available only at https://t.co/ofyhufzYlG. pic.twitter.com/R64br5RCen — KISS (@kiss) September 18, 2023

Lick It Up features the lineup of Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals), Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), Vinnie Vincent (guitar), and Eric Carr (drums). The album peaked at #24 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and #46 on Canada Top Albums and has been certified platinum in the U.S. and gold in Canada.

The limited 3LP picture disc edition features the original album on LP1 cut at 33-1/3 rpm, Lick It Up 12-inch single cut at 45rpm with B-sides “Not For The Innocent” and “I Still Love You” on LP2, “All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose” 12-inch single cut at 45rpm with B-side “Young And Wasted” on LP3, all housed in a numbered slipcase limited to 3,000 units worldwide.

The limited vinyl reissue of the 1983 Japan edition features the unique Japan cover and lyric translations wrap; Japan poster, sticker sheet and deskpad. Pressed on clear vinyl with black splatter, a first-ever premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the original album numbered and limited to 3,000 units worldwide.