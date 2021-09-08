KISS Announce Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised KISS that their tour is safely set to resume this Thursday, September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the rest of the tour dates remain unchanged. Rescheduled 2021 tour dates below.

The band has worked hard to reschedule postponed show dates to the best of their ability. Due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.

Rescheduled dates:

October 2021

10 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

13 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

16 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

17 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center