KISS Announce Rescheduled & New End Of The Road US Dates For 2021
June 14, 2021, an hour ago
KISS will resume their End Of The Road Tour in 2021 with rescheduled shows and new additional concert dates listed below.
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets for all previously rescheduled dates are on sale now. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales beginning Tuesday June 15 at 10 AM, local.
Says the band: “Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!”
Tour dates:
August
18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
19 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
22 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
25 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center*
26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
29 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September
1 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
2 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
9 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*
10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*
12 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*
17 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
18 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
21 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
22 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
23 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*
25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
28 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena*
29 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
October
1 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
5 - Biloxi, MI - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
6 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
8 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre*
9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
* - new show