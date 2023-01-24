KISS Army / Aucoin Management Employee MARK BROTTER Guests On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Episode #511 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: Mark Brotter’s history includes working at Aucoin Management for 3 yrs, Boutwell/Kiss Army Warehouse for their last year. He was at Aucoin from ‘79 thru ‘82 post Dynasty, Unmasked, The Elder! At the time they they were holding auditions for drummers, Eric (Carr) stepping in. He was also in charge of auditions there for Billy Idol’s first US band, and John Waite’s Ignition tour band. Mark shares amazing stories from the most tumultuous period for KISS, including working privately for Gene Simmons and partying at Bill Aucoin’s apartment. Mark also shares with us the end of the KISS Army fan club, what was going on in the office."