KISS - Australian Tour Postponed Until August / September

KISS were originally scheduled to bring their End Of The Road World Tour to Australia in November / December 2021. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and interstate travel, those shows were moved to March / April 2022. Now, they have been rescheduled yet again.

A statement from KISS reads:

"With the recent announcement that Western Australia’s borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, One World Entertainment and TEG Live have been forced to postpone the KISS ‘End of the Road’ tour until August / September 2022. We are passionate and determined to perform for all our Australian fans - we do not want to leave Perth out of the equation.

Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the March / April 2022 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action."

August

20 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

21 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

23 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

26 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena

27 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena

30 - Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Ent Centre

September

2 - Perth, WA - RAC Arena

6 - Brisbane, QLD - Brisbane Ent Centre

10 - Townsville, QLD - Queensland Country Bank Stadium