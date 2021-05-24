KISS Bassist GENE SIMMONS Announces 2021 MasterClass Event In Las Vegas

KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons will be hosting a MasterClass in Sin City later this year. An official statement reads:

"Join me, Gene Simmons, in an intimate private setting, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV as I teach you and your classmates to play bass and write a song! That’s right we'll be together, on stage. You will learn to play bass. You will write a song. You will perform as a band, together. Don’t know how to play a note? No worries… Gene Simmons, will show you how. You'll have an amazing experience followed by a personal bass signing. Details at: GeneSimmonsAxe.com."