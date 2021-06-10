KISS Bassist GENE SIMMONS - "You're Not Going To Meet A More Patriotic Person Than I Am"

Earlier today, June 10th, the legendary Gene Simmons spoke to Better Connecticut / WFSB 3 about a new documentary that tells the true story behind the band, KISS. It's called KISStory and it premieres this month on A&E.

Celebrating one of the most iconic bands of all time, A&E announces the new definitive documentary film telling the stories behind the phenomenon of KISS. Directed by D.J. Viola, Biography: KISStory chronicles the band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career. The four-hour, two-night event airs Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 from 9-11pm ET/PT. Watch a new video trailer below.

After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world.

Selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and over 40 years of record-breaking global tours, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their rise to fame. Featuring original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage, the film grants fans an all-access pass to the band’s legendary journey. Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band’s start in New York City’s gritty rock scene of the 70s, their meteoric rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s to become a household name synonymous with Rock ‘N Roll and to have the honor, along with The Rolling Stones and AC/DC, to be one of the only bands to stay together for 5 decades.

“Through the ‘Biography’ lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

Biography: KISStory is a Leslie Greif production, produced for A&E Network by Critical Content and Big Dreams Entertainment with Leslie Greif and Jenny Daly serving as Executive Producers and D.J. Viola serving as Director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as Executive Producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Biography: KISStory.