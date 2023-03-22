KISS Biopic "Shout It Out Loud" Heading To Netflix In 2024

Yahoo!News is reporting that the early 70s, particularly the first four-year span of KISS, will serve as the backdrop for a forthcoming biopic about the rock band, their manager Doc McGhee confirmed in a recent interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of Kiss,” McGhee shared. “We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.”

In April 2021, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley verified reports that Netflix was close to closing a deal on the film, tentatively titled Shout It Out Loud. At the time, director Joachim Rønning was already attached to the project with a script from Ole Sanders.

McGhee mentioned that the biopic is part of a larger slate of projects and releases that will arrive as KISS retreats from the spotlight as a touring band following the conclusion of their farewell tour. Their final shows are currently scheduled for December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.

KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour, on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The band also performed their classics, "Detroit Rock City", "Shout It Out Loud", and "Rock And Roll All Nite". Video footage, courtesy of SiriusXM/The Howard Stern Show, can be viewed below:

Produced by Live Nation, KISS' final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.

New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Tickets are available now.

North American tour dates:

October

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

November

1 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

December

1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden