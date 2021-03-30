KISS - Brands For Fans To Release Cold Gin This Summer; Third Rum And Exclusive Gift Box In The Works

Sweden's Brands For Fans, Epic Rights and KISS have signed an agreement to launch two more products together.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated by fans and the most likely to cause a stir amongst collectors is the announcement of KISS Cold Gin. Named after the legendary song written by Ace Frehley and released in 1974, the gin is due for launch before summer this year, in perfect time for gin & tonic season.

Adding to the current duo within KISS Rum Kollection will be a third rum which will hit all the high notes as a super-premium product. As a collectable item and additional launch to celebrate the new trio, all three bottles will also be sold in a new and exclusive gift box.

More detailed information about the products, availability and markets will be announced closer to the launches. Watch for updates here. Check out the official KISS Rum Kollection Facebook page here.

Dead Sled Coffee is now collaborating with KISS and have issued the following update:

"You wanted the best, you got the best! The moment you've been waiting for is here. Pre-orders for the Limited Edition KISS Alive Brew Bundle go on sale this Thursday, (March 25th) at 9:00am EST. There are only 4,000 bundles available and when they're gone, they're gone."

Go to the official Dead Sled Coffee website here to pre-order. Check their official Facebook page here for updates.

Dead Sled Coffee is "committed to bridging the gap between the connoisseur and the creeps. Exceptional quality coffee and a dark sense of humor make Dead Sled Coffee good to the last breath."