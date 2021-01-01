KISS Break Two Guinness World Records For Use Of Pyro At New Year's Eve 2020 Dubai Show; Video Available

Prior to their closing performance of "Rock And Roll All Nite" at their 2020 New Year's Eve show in Dubai. KISS was informed by a representative for Guinnesss World Records that they broke the records for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert and the highest flame projection in a music concert during the show. The number of pyro projections was 73, beating out the old record of 66. The new record height is now 35 meters.

Check out the footage below.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, KISS' epic New Year's Eve livestream show from Dubai was produced by Landmarks Live Presents, filmed in 4K.