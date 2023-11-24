KISS Cancels Tonight's Knoxville Show

Knoxville News Sentinel is reporting that KISS has canceled its scheduled performance tonight (Friday, November 24) at Knoxville, Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, the venue announced today via social media.

The news comes after KISS canceled its November 21 show in Ottawa, and its November 22 show in Toronto after band member Paul Stanley got the flu. Thompson-Boling Arena posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the show is no longer happening tonight.

KISS is scheduled to perform their last show ever on December 2 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.