KISS Censors Lyrics, Cuts Blood-Spitting Routine From New Year's Eve Livestream Show In Dubai

According to a report by Variety, KISS made some changes to their lyrics and cut bassist Gene Simmons' blood-spitting routine from their New Year's Eve livestream show from the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai. The band replaced the phrase "virgin soul" in "God of Thunder" to "sacred soul", and also removed the word "bitch" from "100,000 Years".

Dubai is known to be conservative about epithets that might not raise an eyebrow in North America. Anything seen as a profanity or other bad language can be labeled as an obscene act, and offenders can be fined as much as Dhs 10,000 ($2,700 US) or jailed. Saying the word "fuck" is a crime in Dubai, as it "disgraces the honor or the modesty" of a person, according to Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, KISS' epic New Year's Eve livestream show from Dubai was produced by Landmarks Live Presents, filmed in 4K. Footage from the event has started to surface on YouTube; check out some of the clips of varying quality below.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Strutter"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

Official pre-show footage for the KISS 2020 Goodbye NYE streaming event from Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, can be seen below: