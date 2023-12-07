KISS - Complete Pro-Shot Livestream Video Of Last Show Ever Surfaces On YouTube

KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to a close on December 2nd, playing the second of two shows - and the final show of their iconic career - at Madison Square Garden in New York. The show was livestreamed via Pay Per View, exclusively on PPV.com.

YouTube user LARS has shared the entire pro-shot livestream via YouTube. Check it out below.

The setlist, which sadly did not feature any surprises, was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Makin' Love" (followed by Paul / Tommy guitar duel)

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass Solo -

"God of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

On episode 554 of Three Sides Of The Coin podcast, the hosts discuss KISS’ final show from December 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

A message states: “This episode focuses only on the final show and not the New Era of KISS introduction, which will be in the next show. Tommy, Mark and Lisa were in NYC for the show, Michael watched it on PPV. You will get all of our honest reactions to what we saw… some of it great, some of it not so great. We talk about interviews and the show. Did any of us get emotional and shed a tear? What was missing? What were we hoping to see?”

