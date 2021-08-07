KISS Confirms Second Las Vegas Residency Will Kick Off In December 2021

During an interview with Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming "ArtWorks" collection of paintings and sketches, KISS icon Gene Simmons confirmed rumours the band is gearing up for another Las Vegas residency. Check out the clip below.

Simmons: "My favourite band are gonna be at Zappos (Planet Hollywood) in Las Vegas starting December 27th. That's right... even through New Year's. And we'll be here through February, but in the middle of the KISS tour that's going around the world."

Gene Simmons will give fans a glimpse at his never-before-seen artwork as the KISS bassist has announced his first-ever art gallery exhibit in Las Vegas this October, reports Rolling Stone.

Gene Simmons ArtWorks, showing October 14 - 16 at the Venetian’s Animazing Gallery, will feature sketches, drawings, and paintings created over the last 50 years.

“Moving to the United States from Israel as a young boy, I didn’t speak English. I fell in love with comics and American television, and they not only helped me learn the language but inspired creativity and a passion for drawing and painting,” Simmons said in a statement. “I started doodling and drawing when I was eight years of age and as a teenager, I had hundreds of illustrations [under the name Gene Klein] published in fanzines created by and for sci-fi and comic book enthusiasts.”

Simmons added, “With the KISS End Of The Road Tour taking a pause during the pandemic, I had a chance to pull decades of my art out of storage and it reignited my passion for drawing and painting again.”

“I always knew that Gene had many talents, but I had no idea that he was such an incredible artist,” Animazing Gallery CEO Nicholas Leone said in a statement. “Getting to see samples of his artwork, ranging from his childhood illustrations to his current paintings, was eye-opening. There is so much variety in his works. I asked if he would like to show, and possibly even sell some of his work, he humbly said ‘why not’, and here we are.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.