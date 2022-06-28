KISS Displays Australian Flag At End Of Concert In Austria

Someone in the KISS camp must be feeling the heat this week, after the band’s logo was displayed with an Australian flag insignia at the conclusion of the band's End Of The Road concert at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on Sunday (June 26).

The phrase “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA” was displayed on the screen as the crowd were leaving the show, and Ben Nguyen took to Twitter to share the glaring error.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

Punt Road also shared the image, stating: "“KISS says ‘G’Day’ to all of you here in Vienna!!! Throw another shrimp on the schnitzel!!”

Idiots.#KISS pic.twitter.com/e1i7yN65xO — Punt Road (@punt_rd) June 27, 2022

KISS are yet to publicly address the mishap. The band's End Of The Road World Tour itinerary can be found here.