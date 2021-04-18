KISS - Documentary On Late Drummer ERIC CARR In The Works

SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk has revealed via Twitter that a documentary on late KISS drummer Eric Carr is currently in production. Trunk stated:

"Going to be interviewed next week for a coming Eric Carr documentary. His family is behind it & contacted me about it so it’s totally legit. Happy to be a part of it & more excited to see it! Eric was a dear friend I miss greatly. His legacy deserves this!"

Eric Carr was a member of KISS from from 1980 to 1991, stepping into the drummer position following the departure of the band's original drummer, Peter Criss.

Carr's first album with KISS was 1981's Music From "The Elder", while his final recording with the band was for the song "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II". The last time he worked with KISS was in July 1991 when they filmed a video for the above mentioned song. Carr's final appearance with KISS was at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1991. Eric Carr passed away on November 24, 1991 at age 41.