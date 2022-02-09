KISS – Dynasty Knucklebonz Rock Iconz Statues Unveiled
February 9, 2022, an hour ago
Knucklebonz has announced KISS Dynasty Rock Iconz statues are now available. The statues are taken from the costumes worn during KISS’ Dynasty period in 1979.
A description reads:
“Only 3000 sets are created. These KISS Dynasty era statues are now available for preorder. Ships estimated Late spring/ summer 2022. Exact date TBD.
“These exclusive KISS statues are hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue.
“These are officially licensed products. The KISS statues are created using a team of highly skilled artists. Each statue is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. These limited-edition statues created by KnuckleBonz are highly collectible.”
Find preorders at knucklebonz.com.