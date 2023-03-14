KISS Engineer Confirms That BOB KULICK Played On Alive! Album; Video

March 14, 2023, an hour ago

news hard rock rarities kiss bob kulick three sides of the coin

Episode #518 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Frankie D’Augusta joins us this week. Frankie as an engineer who worked on the debut KISS album, Dressed To Kill, and KISS Alive! In conversation Frankie reveals that Bob Kulick did record on KISS Alive!, adding overdubs or drop ins. WHAT!!! Frankie also shares stories about John Lennon, Peter Frampton, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones. This is another conversation that is filled with musician history!"



