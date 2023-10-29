KISS - Fan-Filmed Footage From Back Room Soundcheck, Nashville 2023

On October 23, 2023, KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Prior to the show, members of the KISS Army were treated to an intimate soundcheck in the back room of the venue; fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below. During the first of five songs, one of the amplifiers dies, yet the band plays on undaunted. The soundcheck setlist was as follows:

"Plaster Caster"

"Hotter Than Hell"

"Goin' Blind"

"Shock Me"

"Got To Choose"

The concert setlist was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

Guitar Solo

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Makin' Love"

"Psycho Circus"

Drum Solo

"100,000 Years"

Bass Solo

"God Of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"