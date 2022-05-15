KISS - Fan-Filmed Footage Of Complete Soundcheck From Hartford, Featuring GENE SIMMONS In A Robe
May 15, 2022, 4 minutes ago
On May 14th, KISS brought their End Of The Road farewell tour to XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, CT. Fan-filmed video of the soundcheck - featuring bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons in a robe - can be seen below.
The setlist that night was as follows:
"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- Eric Singer drum solo
"100,000 Years"
- Gene Simmons bass solo
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"
Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.