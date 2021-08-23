KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Atlantic City Show Available

On August 21st, KISS performed at Hard Rock Live (Etess Arena) in Atlantic City, NJ. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo -

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Deuce"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

A complete list of KISS tour dates can be found here.