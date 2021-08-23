KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Atlantic City Show Available
August 23, 2021, an hour ago
On August 21st, KISS performed at Hard Rock Live (Etess Arena) in Atlantic City, NJ. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- guitar solo -
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo -
"100,000 Years"
"God Of Thunder"
"Deuce"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
A complete list of KISS tour dates can be found here.