KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Dayton, OH Show Streaming

On May 12th, KISS brought their End Of The Road farewell tour to Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- Tommy Thayer guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass solo

"God Of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.