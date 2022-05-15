KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Dayton, OH Show Streaming

May 15, 2022, an hour ago

news kiss hard rock

On May 12th, KISS brought their End Of The Road farewell tour to Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo -  (Tommy Thayer)
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo - 
"100,000 Years"
- bass solo
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"

Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"

To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.



