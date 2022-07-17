KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Budapest Show Streaming
July 17, 2022, an hour ago
On July 14th, KISS performed at Papp László Sportaréna, in Budapest, Hungary as part of their End Of The Road World Tour. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.
Setlist:
"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo -
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo -
"100,000 Years"
- bass solo -
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"
Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
Find the band's End Of The Road World Tour itinerary here.