KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Budapest Show Streaming

On July 14th, KISS performed at Papp László Sportaréna, in Budapest, Hungary as part of their End Of The Road World Tour. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

Setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- Tommy Thayer guitar solo -

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass solo -

"God Of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

Find the band's End Of The Road World Tour itinerary here.