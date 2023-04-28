KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Monsters Of Rock 2023 Show In São Paulo, Brazil Streaming

KISS performed at Monsters Of Rock 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 22nd at Allianz Parque. Fan-filmed video of their entire show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo -

"Lick It Up"

"Makin' Love"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years" (partial)

- bass solo -

"God of Thunder"

"Love Gun" (Paul on Stage B)

"I Was Made for Lovin' You" (Paul on Stage B)

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

KISS has announced the addition of four new dates on their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and now include stops in Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis and Ft. Worth before wrapping up with a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 3, with a KISS Army pre-sale at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, April 7 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.



North American tour dates:

October

20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (New Date)

23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (New Date)

25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (New Date)

27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (New Date)

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

November

1 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

December

1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden