KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Plaster Caster" And "Got To Choose" From Helsinki Show Soundcheck Streaming

The fan-filmed clip below features KISS running through their classics "Plaster Caster" and "Got To Choose" during the soundcheck for their June 20th show at Jäähalli in Helsinki, Finland.

Fan-filmed video of the Helsinki show is avauilable below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- Tommy Thayer guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass solo

"God Of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"