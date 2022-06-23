Quantcast

KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Plaster Caster" And "Got To Choose" From Helsinki Show Soundcheck Streaming

June 23, 2022, 56 minutes ago

news kiss hard rock

The fan-filmed clip below features KISS running through their classics "Plaster Caster" and "Got To Choose" during the soundcheck for their June 20th show at Jäähalli  in Helsinki, Finland.

Fan-filmed video of the Helsinki show is avauilable below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo -  (Tommy Thayer)
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo - 
"100,000 Years"
- bass solo
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"

Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"



