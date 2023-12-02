KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second Last Show Ever Streaming

KISS performed the second last show of their iconic career at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 1st. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below, with more guaranteed to surface over the next few days.

The setlist was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Makin' Love" (followed by Paul / Tommy guitar duel)

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass Solo -

"God of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

KISS will perform their last show ever tonight, Saturday, December 2nd.

KISS previously announced that their second Madison Square Garden show will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below: