KISS Featured In Career-Spanning 60 Minutes Australia Report - "We Bought Into The Sex And Rock N' Roll; Keep The Drugs"

Below is a report from Sarah Abo of Australia's 60 Minutes, who was invited by KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for a taste of their jet-set lifestyle and to show her how they’ve survived and thrived in a notoriously fickle industry.

The career-spanning report aired on June 12th on Australia's Nine and features an interview with the duo, a trip on the band's private jet, Simmons applying his stage make-up, and footage from the band's Paris show.

KISS launched the second European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- Tommy Thayer guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass solo -

"God Of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.