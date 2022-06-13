KISS Featured In Career-Spanning 60 Minutes Australia Report - "We Bought Into The Sex And Rock N' Roll; Keep The Drugs"
June 13, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Below is a report from Sarah Abo of Australia's 60 Minutes, who was invited by KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for a taste of their jet-set lifestyle and to show her how they’ve survived and thrived in a notoriously fickle industry.
The career-spanning report aired on June 12th on Australia's Nine and features an interview with the duo, a trip on the band's private jet, Simmons applying his stage make-up, and footage from the band's Paris show.
KISS launched the second European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo -
"100,000 Years"
- bass solo -
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"
Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.