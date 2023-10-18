KISS File Copyright Lawsuit Over 1974-1977 Concert Footage

Courthouse News Service is reporting that KISS members, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, never gave up copyrights of their band's concert footage to Applause Licensing or Curt Gooch, who claim to own the rights to various bootleg performance films from 1974-1977, according to a suit filed in federal court.

The complaint introduction states: Plaintiffs Kiss Catalog, Ltd., Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are collectively the owners of the intellectual property of the iconic recording group KISS, including the copyrights to the concert footage at issue in this action. Plaintiffs bring this action as a result of Defendants' unauthorized attempt to exercise dominion and control over, and claim ownership of, the copyrights to certain KISS historical concert footage.

Read the full complaint here.