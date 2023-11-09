KISS' Final Concert Ever To Stream Live On Pay-Per-View; Video Trailer

KISS have announced that their final concert ever, on December 2 at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden, will be streaming on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on PPV.com.

Event Description: KISS Live! America’s greatest rock band ends their legendary 50-year run with one FINAL epic concert! Your last chance ever to see these Gods of Rock - LIVE from Madison Square Garden on December 2 at 8 PM, ET.

Place your order, and get further details, at PPV.com. Watch a video trailer below: