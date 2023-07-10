KISS - Footage Of Complete London Show Eight-Song Soundcheck / Q&A Session Available

KISS brought their End Of The Road Farewell tour to the 02 Arena in London, England on July 5th. YouTube user Andy Harris has shared footage from the VIP Meet & Greet before the show, which featured eights songs and a Q&A session. Check it out below.

The soundcheck setlist was as follows:

"Honky Tonk Women" (The Rolling Stones - without Paul Stanley)

"Plaster Caster"

"Hotter Than Hell"

"Shock Me"

"Got to Choose"

"Parasite"

"Christine Sixteen"

"Love Her All I Can"