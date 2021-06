KISS Frontman GENE SIMMONS - "We're Approaching 50 Years Of Doing This, Wearing More Makeup And Higher Heels Than Your Mommy Ever Did"

In A&E's four-hour, two-night documentary, Biography: KISStory, premiering Sunday (9 EST/PST), co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons get candid about making one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. The film charts the group's humble origins in New York in the 1970s, as they crafted their signature looks and pyro-filled stage shows, and broke through with classic songs "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City" and "Beth".

"We're approaching 50 years of doing this, wearing more makeup and higher heels than your mommy ever did," Simmons told USA Today. "We have not played by anybody's rules, we hardly had any hit singles, but it bears noting (Led) Zeppelin didn't have hit singles either. It was more about the totality of the band and the culture and what it stood for.

"The things that stand the test of time are these larger-than-life personas, because there is such a thing as stagecraft. God bless him, but Jerry Garcia (of the Grateful Dead): the beards and potbellies, they look like pizza delivery boys or garbage collectors. I remember as a kid saying, 'Take my garbage out and get off the stage.'"

After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world.

Selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and over 40 years of record-breaking global tours, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their rise to fame. Featuring original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage, the film grants fans an all-access pass to the band’s legendary journey. Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band’s start in New York City’s gritty rock scene of the 70s, their meteoric rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s to become a household name synonymous with Rock ‘N Roll and to have the honor, along with The Rolling Stones and AC/DC, to be one of the only bands to stay together for 5 decades.

“Through the ‘Biography’ lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

Biography: KISStory is a Leslie Greif production, produced for A&E Network by Critical Content and Big Dreams Entertainment with Leslie Greif and Jenny Daly serving as Executive Producers and D.J. Viola serving as Director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as Executive Producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Biography: KISStory.