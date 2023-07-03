KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Discovers His Jewish Mother Fled Nazi Germany

The lead singer of the legendary rock band KISS often saw what he thought were phone numbers tattooed on the arms of his parents’ New York friends, reports The Jewish Chronicle. Now retracing his Jewish family history, musician Paul Stanley, 71, has discovered that at the age of 12, his mother was forced to flee Germany to escape Nazi persecution.

When she and her parents made it to the US, they lived in a community where their friends were fellow Jews who had not made it out of Germany in time and had instead endured the horrors of Hitler’s concentration camps, although somehow surviving.

Speaking to Germany’s Bild newspaper, Stanley said: “As a small boy, I always wondered why there were numbers written on the arms of friends and acquaintances of my parents. They told us children that they were phone numbers.”

The final leg of KISS's End Of The Road tour will launch in October and will conclude with two shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on December 1 and December 2. For KISS' complete End Of The Road tour schedule, head to KISSOnline.com.