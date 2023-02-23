KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY In Praise Of GENE SIMMONS - "Underneath All The Bravado Is A Very Kind And Giving Person"

Speaking with Louder for a new feature story, KISS frontman Paul Stanley praised bandmate and co-founder, Gene Simmons.

Stanley: "Gene is a team player, and he loves the band, and wants what’s best for it, even if it’s not always what’s best for him. I love that Gene’s ability to put his own advantages and possibilities within the band by the side to do whatever is best for the collective. I admire that quality, because it’s you don’t find it that often in people. And also, underneath all the bravado and all the ‘Gene Simmons’ schtick is a very caring, and very kind and giving person, who takes care of a lot of people, far outside and beyond his family. I respect that very much."

The full interview will be published at a later date.

Wentworth Gallery is proud to present Paul Stanley for two new exclusive exhibitions of his artwork. Paul will appear in person at Wentworth Gallery Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday, February 24 from 7 - 9 PM, and Wentworth Gallery Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia on Saturday, February 25 from 5 - 7 PM.

Details:

Friday, February 24 - 7-9 pm:

Wentworth Gallery - Westfield Montgomery Mall

The Shoppes at The Guitar Hotel

7101 Democracy Boulevard

Bethesda, MD 20817

301-365-3270

montgomery@wentworthgallery.com

Saturday, February 25th - 5-7 pm:

Wentworth Gallery - Tysons Galleria

1807 U. International Drive

McLean, VA 22102

703-883-0111

tysons@wentworthgallery.com

Call the gallery for details and to reserve your favorite artwork now. Ask how you can join Paul Stanley for dinner after the show. For more information and pricing inquiries, contact the gallery.

View Paul Stanley’s art here.