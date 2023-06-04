KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY On California's "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" - "The Criteria For Being Proud Is Being A Good Person, Not Transgender Or Any Other Gender"

TMZ recently cornered KISS frontman Paul Stanley in Los Angeles, California and asked him for his thoughts on California governor Gavin Newsom declaring June 2023 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in California.

Stanley offered the following:

"Everybody has a right to be who they are. Life's too short to be anyone else. Everybody should celebrate who they are. Be proud of who you are as long as it's something worth being proud of. What's the criteria for being proud is being a good person, not transgender or any other gender."

In May, Stanley issued a statement via social media, sharing his thoughts on parents who he says confuse their children about sexuality and gender identity.

Under the title, "My Thoughts On What I'm Seeing", Paul writes the following:

"There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it. There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister's clothes or a girl in her brother's, we should lead them steps further down a path that's far from the innocence of what they are doing. With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the "fun" of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad."