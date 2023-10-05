KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "Our Music Doesn't Need Intellectualising Or Philosophising"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is featured in a new interview with Gulf News discussing the band's current End Of The Road farewell tour and the band's legacy. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Stanley: "I always say this: 'a crappy band with a big show is a crappy band.' We didn’t start as a band with everything. We started as a band making music we listened to. When I was young, I saw Led Zeppelin, I saw Jimi Hendrix twice and I saw all the greats. They inspired me. And it was never about being a part of a band with make-up and (fireworks) … Our music doesn’t need intellectualising or philosophising.”

He believes that KISS shows are one of the few living legends who can whip up a concert that appeals to the entire family.

"I know there are entertainers right now who can draw bigger crowds, but I don’t know if they are going to in the next 50 years. We have done that. Our devoted fan base is almost like a tribe … We don’t make art that is intellectual, we make art that’s emotional … That’s why people remember their first KISS concert, their first KISS song, and they remember when KISS first came on the radio. It’s a powerful connection."

KISS are in Australia on their End Of The Road farewell tour, gearing up to play the Accor Stadium in Sydney on October 7th. Guesting on The Project, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons discussed how sacred their make-up is. Check out the clip below.

