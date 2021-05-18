KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Recalls Touring With AC/DC - "They Were Phenomenal... Now They're Legendary"
May 18, 2021, 58 minutes ago
Ahead of KISS bringing their End Of The Road Tour to Australia for nine shows in November and December 2021, vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley zoomed with Triple M's Becko.
During their ten-minute chat, which can be enjoyed below, topics of conversation included the first Aussie KISS tour, to their final tour, memories of Australia, touring with AC/DC, the legend that Dave Grohl has become, and more.
KISS recently released a video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Check it out below.
Dates:
November
14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
23 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
27 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
December
4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia