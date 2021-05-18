KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Recalls Touring With AC/DC - "They Were Phenomenal... Now They're Legendary"

Ahead of KISS bringing their End Of The Road Tour to Australia for nine shows in November and December 2021, vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley zoomed with Triple M's Becko.

During their ten-minute chat, which can be enjoyed below, topics of conversation included the first Aussie KISS tour, to their final tour, memories of Australia, touring with AC/DC, the legend that Dave Grohl has become, and more.

KISS recently released a video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Check it out below.

Dates:

November

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

23 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

27 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

December

4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia