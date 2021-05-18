KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Recalls Touring With AC/DC - "They Were Phenomenal... Now They're Legendary"

May 18, 2021, 58 minutes ago

news paul stanley kiss ac/dc hard rock

Ahead of KISS bringing their End Of The Road Tour to Australia for nine shows in November and December 2021, vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley zoomed with Triple M's Becko.

During their ten-minute chat, which can be enjoyed below, topics of conversation included the first Aussie KISS tour, to their final tour, memories of Australia, touring with AC/DC, the legend that Dave Grohl has become, and more.

KISS recently released a video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Check it out below.

Dates:

November
14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
23 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
27 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
30 -  Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

December
4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia

  



