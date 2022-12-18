KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "The People Who Wish We'd Go Away Are Going To Have To Wait; And In One Form Or Another, We're Never Gonna Go"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley spoke with Ultimate Classic Rock ahead of his December 17th exhibition at Short Hills, N.J.'s Wentworth Gallery, where he unveiled his new original paintings, hand-painted signature Ibanez guitars, mixed-media originals and limited-edition metal artworks.

Stanley on the band's End Of The Road farewell tour:

"KISS is like an army or a sports team. When the MVP is no longer playing or retired, the team doesn't call it quits. On a battlefield, an army, when they lose soldiers, doesn't wave the white flag. Somebody else picks up the weapon and runs forward. So in one form or another, I believe there will always be a KISS.

We're far from done. I'd like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road (laughs). The only people that seems to bother are the people who hate us. Quite honestly, they've never mattered and they still don't. The people who want to see us are thrilled. The people who wish we'd go away are going to have to wait. And in one form or another, we're never gonna go."

Robomagic Live have announced that KISS will play their final UK dates ever in June / July 2023. Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 AM, UK time, here.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium

5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

July

5 - London, UK - The O2

7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

The complete KISS tour itinerary can be found here.