KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "There Was A Time I Went To Madison Square Garden To See ELVIS PRESLEY And I Always Believed It Wouldn’t Be Too Long Before People Came To See Us"

In a new interview with CityBeat, KISS singer/rhythm guitarist, Paul Stanley, discusses the band's unique path to international aame ahead of their (potentially) last shhow in Cincinnati.

KISS' End Of The Road Tour kicked off in early 2019, but was delayed for a time as things came to a stop during the pandemic. There is now just one leg of the tour left that starts in Cincinnati before the band ends things where they all began - in New York City - with a two-night set at Madison Square Garden in December.

“What a great way to end back in New York,” Stanley said. “There was a time I drove a cab (his job pre-fame) to Madison Square Garden to see Elvis Presley. I always believed, even at that point, it wouldn’t be too long before people came to see us, and they did. Here we are back there again and it’ll be an amazing way to thank everyone who’s there and for all of us to have a glorious last hurrah.”

Read the full article at CityBeat.com.

KISS are currently in Australia, gearing up to play the Accor Stadium in Sydney on October 7. Guesting on The Project, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons discussed how sacred their make-up is. Check out the clip below.

