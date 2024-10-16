KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "When We Did Creatures Of The Night, I Wanted To Take Off The Make-Up Because I Felt That People Were Listening With Their Eyes, And They Didn't Like What They Were Seeing Anymore" (Video)

KISS legend Paul Staley recently guested on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast for a career-spanning interiew, which includes Stanley discussing his artwork and the future of KISS. Check it out below.

Stanley: "When we did Creatures Of The Night, I wanted to take off the make-up because I felt that people were listening with their eyes, and they didn't like what they were seeing anymore. Creatures Of The Night was a great album and was pretty much a flop when it came out, so it took Gene one more album (to agree to taking off the make-up), and I understand it because his character is so iconic and so powerful. The idea of him without it was, obviously, kind of intimidating and scary. But we took the make-up off (for Lick It Up), and right away our sales quadrupled."

KISS wrapped up their live career with two final shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in December 2023. Now, frontman Paul Stanley has revealed that the band are working on a documentary about the trek.

Paul shared the X post below, stating: "WOW... My beautiful wife Erin being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed."

WOW... My beautiful wife Erin being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi3bYwd0SZ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 4, 2024

Last month, Deadline revealed that McG (Way Of The Warrior Kid) is in final negotiations to direct Shout It Out Loud, a biopic about Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and their superstar rock band KISS, which will be produced by STX Entertainment.

Says Deadline: "STX declined to comment, but we hear the studio is in discussions with Lionsgate to distribute the film worldwide and co-finance. The project previously had been set up at Netflix, following a bidding war, with Joachim Rønning attached to direct, as we first reported in 2021.

"No word on the framing the film will take in looking at KISS’s decades-long musical journey. Financed by UMG, the most recent draft of the script is written by Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Gemini Man)."

Read the full report at Deadline.com.