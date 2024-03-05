KISS' GENE SIMMONS Announces Facebook Live Event For Thursday; Video

KISS signer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has announced a Facebook Live event for this Thursday, March 7, at 5 PM, PST. Simmons announces the event in the video below.

Says Gene: "Hi, everybody. It's Gene Simmons. Hey, write this stuff down, it's important. That's right. Yours truly is going to be doing a Facebook Live event with you, Thursday, March 7, 5 PM, PST. Facebook, March 7, 5 PM, PST. We can chat about all kinds of events. Our Gene Simmons Band is playing throughout Europe, and we're gonna headline a few festivals on our own. Unbelievable, but true. We have a film company, Simmons Hamilton Films, and a lot of other news. Love to talk to you all about it, and I'll be answering your questions live during the Facebook event. You got a question for me? Post it in the comments section below. Can't wait to see you live on Facebook. We'll have a lot of fun, Thursday, March 7, 5 PM, PST. See you then."

All Gene Simmons Band tour dates and ticket links can be found here.