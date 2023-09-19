KISS' GENE SIMMONS Announces Limited Edition EB-0 Bass In Partnership With Gibson Custom Shop

Larger-than-life rock icon and pioneer, Gene Simmons, is breaking ground again. Announcing the new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass in partnership with Gibson Custom Shop.

Originating in the 50s, played in the 70s, and recreated for the modern player, the Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass is the first 30.5" scale bass from the Gibson Custom Shop and the first bass the Custom Shop has produced in quantity. Only 100 of these basses will be made, so get yours now!

Based on his heavily modified 1959 EB-0, Gene made several modifications to the bass, including refinishing it, reshaping the neck to a custom profile, replacing the pickup with a later Gibson model and relocating it much closer to the bridge, installing a custom pickguard, adding binding, and changing the original tuners to Grovers. The bridge was also replaced with a high-mass model and can now be strung through-body or as a top-loaded bridge. All of these details are faithfully represented in the new Gibson Custom Shop Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass. A custom hardshell case is also included.

Shop here.