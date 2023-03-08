KISS' GENE SIMMONS Announces Up Close & Personal VIP Event In Las Vegas

KISS' Gene Simmons is hosting a VIP event May 5, 6 and 7 at the Rio, home of the KISS By Monster Mini Golf and World Museum attraction, reports John Katsilometes for Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Maybe that is the cornerstone,” Simmons said in a phone chat Tuesday. “We just want to have fun. That is what KISS has always been about. We certainly don’t know the secret of life, and actually I don’t care. We’re all just passing through, and while you’re here, smile and enjoy yourself.”

Simmons’ appearances on May 6 and 7 are already sold out. But tickets are left for May 5. You get a dinner at the hotel’s 50th-floor VooDoo Steak, pieces of Simmons’ personal collection of KISS memorabilia, a commemorative plate (licking optional) and a performance by Simmons’ band in the Kiss by Monster Mini Golf Space.

Simmons tweeted: "Thank you one and all for selling out May 6 & 7 at the Rio Hotel for our unique & spectacular event. Check out AnEveningWithGeneSimmons.com for details. Friday, May 5 just opened up and already we have only a few tix available. First come first served. Hope to see you there."

