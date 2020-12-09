KISS' GENE SIMMONS Collaborates With Artist TOMER PERETZ On Limited Edition Prints

The 15 Minutes Show, hosted by international artist Tomer Peretz, has released their latest collaboration with KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons.

500 limited edition prints from the live 15 Minutes session will be available for purchase. Printed on the highest professional quality paper, Fine Art Giclée, the 16 x 24 print is hand-signed by both Gene Simmons and the artist, Tomer Peretz. The prints will be $199 plus shipping + handling, and an additional 3% for additional costs.

A message states: "We are happy to announce that 50% of the print’s profit will be donated to Village For Vets, a non-profit organization dedicated to filling critical gaps in key services to homeless and at-risk veterans in greater Los Angeles. You can find more information here."

Print orders and availability will be processed on a first come first serve basis. Each purchase is time-stamped and will determine which numbered print you will receive. No requests for numbered prints.

Complete details can be found here.