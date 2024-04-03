KISS' GENE SIMMONS Defends JOJO SIWA's "Demon" Look - "Never Be Ordinary, Always Be Extraordinary"; Audio

TMZ is reporting that Gene Simmons is coming to JoJo Siwa's defence after the internet claimed she was ripping off the iconic rocker's aesthetic with her whole "bad girl" persona ... 'cause the rocker digs it.

The KISS singer tells TMZ he likes JoJo's new "demon" look, praising her edgier new vibe as badass, and adding... anyone hating on her, simply doesn't get it and they might just be jealous.

Gene also says, "Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool."

Gene's cosign comes after JoJo hit the red carpet Monday in an all-black mesh bodysuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She rounded out her eye-catching ensemble with dramatic face paint - similar to what KISS bandmembers wear - and a theatrical faux hawk.