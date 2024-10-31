KISS' GENE SIMMONS Discusses His "Weakness For Women" And Past Relationships With CHER And DIANA ROSS - "You Could Wake Up Next To Somebody Who's Name You Never Bothered To Learn"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, sits down with Dan Rather to discuss the "thousands" of women he's slept with, his past relationships with Cher and Diana Ross, and his wife and mother of his children, Canadian actress and former Playboy Playmate Shannon Tweed.

Back in 1976, KISS were guests on The Paul Lynde Halloween Special. The band lip-synched Destroyer tracks “King Of The Night Time World”, “Detroit Rock City”, and hit single “Beth”.

The Paul Lynde Halloween Special was originally broadcast on ABC and features guest star Margaret Hamilton in a reprise of her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. Other guest stars include Billie Hayes as Witchiepoo from H.R. Pufnstuf, Tim Conway, Roz Kelly, Florence Henderson, Billy Barty as Gallows the Butler, Betty White and, in an unbilled cameo appearance, Donny and Marie Osmond.

Go back in time and relive the band’s appearance on the show: