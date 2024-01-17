KISS – GENE SIMMONS’ New Solo Band To Perform At Summer Breeze Brazil 2024

The South American edition of the Summer Breeze Festival has announced the addition of Gene Simmons’ new solo band.

The KISS legend will be the surprise attraction of the second edition of Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil, which will be held between April 26 and 28 at the Memorial of Latin America (SP).

GSB (Gene Simmons Band) features Simmons (bass and vocals), guitarists and vocals Brent Woods (Wildside, Sebastian Bach and Vince Neil), Zach Throne (Corey Taylor) and drummer Brian Tichy (Lynch Mob, The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Pride & Glory, Slash's Snakepit and others).

The Gene Simmons Band will be one of the headliners for Friday, April 26 along with Mr. Big and Sebastian Bach.

Head to summerbreezebrasil.com for more information.